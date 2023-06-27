Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

