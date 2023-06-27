Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

