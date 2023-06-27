Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

Evergy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.