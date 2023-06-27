Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.0% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 25,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 3,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

