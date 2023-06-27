Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in REGENXBIO by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in REGENXBIO by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $800.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

