Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

