Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Silgan Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.