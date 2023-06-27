Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $185.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.51. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

