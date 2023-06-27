Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 876,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,615,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE POR opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

