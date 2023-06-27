Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 527,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

