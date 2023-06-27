Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.