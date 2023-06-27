Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,759,000 after purchasing an additional 224,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

NYSE:SRE opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

