Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

