Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $142.03.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

