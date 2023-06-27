Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $641,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BANF opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,106. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.