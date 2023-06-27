Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Electric Power by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

