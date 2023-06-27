Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after buying an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

