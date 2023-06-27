Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.1 %

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

NYSE PWR opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.53 and a 52 week high of $191.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

