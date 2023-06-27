Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $667,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DaVita Profile



DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

