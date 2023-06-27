Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1,175.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $92.89.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

