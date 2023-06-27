Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $414.09 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $315.78 and a 52-week high of $419.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

