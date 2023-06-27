Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 452.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $596,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $117,254.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,457.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,907. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

