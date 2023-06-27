Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

