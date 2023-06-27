Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.7 %

SON opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.