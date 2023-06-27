Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Perrigo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Read More

