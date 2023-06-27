Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 291.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $160,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talos Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

