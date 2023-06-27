Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

