Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NiSource Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NI stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

