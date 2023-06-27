Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 335 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $16,309,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.