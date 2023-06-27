Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,043 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 905.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

