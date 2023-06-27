Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

