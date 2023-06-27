Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,520 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $68.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.81%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

