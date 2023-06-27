Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,423,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,591 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.