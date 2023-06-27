Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $125.91 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

