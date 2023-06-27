Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.