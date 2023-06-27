Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 238 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

ATR stock opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.72.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

