Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 325 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWEGet Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NorthWestern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

