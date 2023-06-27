Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 450 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

