Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 465 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -163.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

