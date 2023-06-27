Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 535 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Trading Up 2.8 %

Newmont stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

