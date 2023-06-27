Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 609 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.4 %

INGR opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.46.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

