Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 941 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.