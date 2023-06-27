Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,992,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after acquiring an additional 249,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $134,246,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

RGLD stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

