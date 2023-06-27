Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,761,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

