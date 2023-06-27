Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Natixis acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $397.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.36. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $409.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

