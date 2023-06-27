Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 303.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

