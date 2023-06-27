Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

