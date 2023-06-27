Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.12% of Five9 worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $892,791.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,587 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,303. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.