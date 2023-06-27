Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,007,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,241,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 61,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $406.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

