Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $2.68 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

XOM stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

